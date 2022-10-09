RICHLAND, Wash.-
A vehicle fire off I-182 just before I-82 closes down a lane in Richland.
Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2 tells us one person was in the car.
The car began to over heat when the person pulled over on the freeway, the car caught on fire.
The driver was not injured.
Benton County Fire District 2 has since put the fire out.
WSP is on scene controlling traffic.
We're told the highway will be cleared in the next hour.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
