WAPATO, Wash.-
UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m.
According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out.
The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
10-25-22, 6:36 a.m.
Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently on scene of a vehicle fire that has spread to a home on the 100 block of Lateral 1 Road, between Parker and Wapato.
Crews on scene are reporting that the fire was in the attic and that it spread to the roof.
People should avoid the area as crews continue to fight the fire.
