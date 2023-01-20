KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20.
A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout.
Officers arrived on scene to find the car facing west in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
According to the KPD probable cause was developed for the 18-year-old female driver of the car and she was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.