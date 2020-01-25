Update: 01/26/20

Kennewick police have located a car which they believe belongs to 25 year old Tessa West who was found dead in a Kennewick apartment early Saturday morning. Police found the 2005 white Jeep Liberty on the 3000 block of W 4th Ave. The vehicle will be searched after a search warrant is approved.

The cause of West's death is unknown but police say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help in an investigation surrounding the death of a 25 year-old woman.

Her name is Tessa West.

Her roommate found her unconscious at her apartment on the 2600 block of West 6th Place this morning around two am. Police arrived and after medics gave her CPR that failed, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

How she died remains unknown. Police say the coroner's autopsy and toxicology report is pending.

KPD also says there are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe West was dead several days before her roommate found her.

If you have any information about her recent whereabouts, please give Kennewick police a call.