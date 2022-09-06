KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Around 10:37 p.m. Monday Kennewick Police responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a home in the 300 block of W. 27th Avenue.
Officers arrived to find that the vehicle had also caught fire and the Kennewick Fire Department responded.
According to a KFD press release, the residents were not home at the time of the crash.
Fire crews quickly put the car fire out and prevented it from spreading to the home.
There were two people in the car when it crashed. One was evaluated and released at the scene. The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).
