Weather Alert

...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highest gusts in the afternoon along the eastern Columbia Gorge into the western Lower Columbia Basin and the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible that will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&