PASCO, WA - A snowplow driver was taken to the hospital after someone driving a car crashed into him Wednesday night.

On Wednesday just before 11 p.m., both the car and the snowplow were traveling eastbound on I-182, 1 mile west of Pasco. The car hit the snowplow, left the road and went into the median where it stopped.

The snowplow driver, 46-year-old Myles Farrell of Richland, was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Javier Soto of Pasco, was not injured. He was charged with second degree negligent driving.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and both involved were wearing seat belts.