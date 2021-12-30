Car is on fire, blocking traffic on I-182 in Richland

Update: 8:19 am-

Traffic on I-182 is slow-moving.

Previous coverage:

A car is on fire on Interstate 182 near the Lee-Volpentest Bridge. 

This has blocked traffic in the westbound lanes. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.