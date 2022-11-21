Car nearly misses driving into house in hit-and-run in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. – Two men fled the scene of a hit-and-run that destroyed a stop sign and fence on 12th Ave. and Shoshone St. in Pasco, according to a Facebook post by Pasco Police. 

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. 

Pasco PD is asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency dispatch number with any information at (509) 628-0333. 

 