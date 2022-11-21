...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...A chance of freezing rain is expected. Total ice
accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch possible, with
heaviest accumulations north of the Tri-Cities.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions
may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Car nearly drives into house in hit-and-run in Pasco
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...A chance of freezing rain is expected. Total ice
accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch possible, with
heaviest accumulations north of the Tri-Cities.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions
may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.