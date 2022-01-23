Car prices high, inventory remains low as auto industry faces challenges

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
According to Kelley Blue Book, average new car prices topped $47,000 dollars for the first time in December of 2021.
Avery Suarez works as a sales consultant for Excalibur Auto Group, which specializes in used car sales. He says auto manufacturers have been experiencing issues with getting enough parts they need to produce new cars.
"For the car industry obviously their having a harder time getting parts, particularly the computer chips for the cars. So that's been slowing down production for new car manufacturers," said Suarez.
He says that the issues the industry faces impact used car sales too.
"We have 85 cars in the lot now. And two years ago, we were looking at about 185. About 200 cars in the lot two years ago. It's a pretty decent decrease and they are flying off the shelves and it's harder and harder to put them back on," said Suarez.
They have wholesale resources like auctions and local trade-ins to find the used cars they're looking for. They have also seen more people selling their cars to them, because Suarez says many cars are worth more right now.
However, many cant find what they want right away.
"I've seen people looking for upwards of a year for a specific kind of car because they just can't find it. If someone is trying to order something new, they have to wait now," said Suarez.
So I asked when he thinks we could see prices drop again.
"Hopefully here with in the next year. And again---this is just an estimation," said Suarez. "But you know. As the supply chain starts to balance back out a little bit, they start seeing more computer chips go out, were hoping to see prices go back down."
His advice is if you find something you like, go for it.
"If you find the car you like, jump on it quick. Because if you don't buy it today, someone is going to buy it tomorrow," said Suarez.