Car rolls over into a canal in Wapato

WAPATO, WA - A man is in the hospital after a roll over crash in Wapato.

Yakima County Sheriff's deputies found his car upside down in a canal on the 1000 block of West Wapato Road.

They say the driver drifted onto the shoulder, then crashed into a guardrail on the bridge, and rolled off into the canal below.

Witnesses and Yakama Nation officers worked together to pull the 61-year-old White Swan man out of the car.

He was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.