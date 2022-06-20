UMATILLA, Ore. —
The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District has released safety tips for drivers this summer in order to decrease the risk of vehicle fire.
“Vehicle fires are consistently a top cause of fire related fatalities in Oregon, and while many are the result of unfortunate circumstances, there are some actions motorists can take to reduce the risk of fire,” said the District on Facebook. “Being prepared, having a plan, and knowing what to do can help people respond quickly and appropriately when a fire happens on the road.”
It recommends traveling with a shovel and a fire extinguisher, or at least one gallon of water. Many areas in Oregon require vehicles to carry this equipment.
Car maintenance is also vital. Be sure that all parts of the car are secured and not dragging, from the muffler to the chains. Check and clean your exhaust systems and spark arrestors. Before traveling, check your tire pressure, wheel bearing lubrication and how worn your brakes are.
While it’s especially hot outside, avoid driving or parking on dry grass. Keep the car’s hot exhaust system away by driving on gravel or roadside pullouts instead.
