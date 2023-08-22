KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 is offering some car seat and vehicle safety reminders for parents.
Throughout the hot summer months there are several reminders to not leave kids unattended in a car seat, but KCFPD6 is reminding parents of another kids and car seat risk: that of cars being stolen with kids in them.
According to KCFPD6 car thefts with children inside are not rare as thieves wait to find unattended cars and take them without realizing a child is inside.
Tips for parents:
- Never leave a child alone in a vehicle for even a short time.
- Use drive-through or curbside services so you don't have to leave your car.
- Keep car doors locked and your keys on you when pumping gas.
- Never warm cars up with keys inside
