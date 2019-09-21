RICHLAND, WA- The first annual Power in the Park was hosted at Howard Amon Park in Richland on Saturday. Power in the Park is a car show open to all makes and models.

The goal of the car show was to raise money for local charities in the Tri-Cities specifically Meals on Wheels and Friends with Disabled Veterans. The majority of the money raised came from a $20 registration fee for each car featured as well as raffle tickets that were sold. In addition Business Radio an organization in Kennewick also matched every dollar for each raffle ticket sold. They plan on donating that money to Camp Patriot and Wounded Warriors.