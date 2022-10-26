Walla Walla Emergency Management is urging drivers to prepare now for winter driving by using WASHDOT's winter driving checklist.

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

Walla Walla County Emergency Management wants to help drivers prepare for winter travel, whether through the mountain passes or around town.

Oregon offers permits to help with tire chain installation

Drivers should pack their cars with a flashlight, batteries, a blanket, snacks and water, a first aid kit, cell phone charger, an ice scraper, and snow chains for tires.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has compiled a winter driving checklist for drivers.