WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla County Emergency Management wants to help drivers prepare for winter travel, whether through the mountain passes or around town.
Drivers should pack their cars with a flashlight, batteries, a blanket, snacks and water, a first aid kit, cell phone charger, an ice scraper, and snow chains for tires.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has compiled a winter driving checklist for drivers.
