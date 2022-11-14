KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police were dispatched to the report of a car theft in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on November, 13.
The reporting victim told police that their car was taken at gunpoint. According to the KPD, Officers quickly found the stolen car being driven and attempted to stop it. The driver of the car hit a fully-marked police car with its emergency lights on.
The driver of the stolen car, a 22-year-old Arkansas man, was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery in the 2nd degree, possession of a stolen firearm, and malicious mischief in the 2nd degree.
No injuries were reported in the theft, pursuit, or arrest of the suspect.
