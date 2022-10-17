Car v motorcycle accident kills Colville motorcyclist

STATE ROUTE 395 — A car versus motorcycle collision on October 16 left a 59-year-old Colville motorcyclist dead around milepost 240 of SR 395, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
A Subaru Outback driven by a 30-year-old woman from Kettle Falls started in a driveway off 395 headed south around 2 p.m., according to WSP. There was a four-year-old and an 11-month-old in the car. At the time, the motorcyclist from Colville, John Wilson, was in the second lane, also headed south.
WSP reports that the Subaru merged onto SR 395, then quickly merged into the second lane in front of the 59-year-old. There was not enough space between the two vehicles, causing the motorcycle to hit the back right of the Subaru. WSP labels the cause as “following too close.”
Wilson died at the hospital, who then notified his family. He had been wearing a proper helmet, according to WSP.
Everyone in the Subaru had been wearing their seatbelt and was left uninjured.
