Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody

YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department.
The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the road and into a tree while headed west on Lincoln, according to YPD. The 25-year-old driver reportedly ran from the car before being found nearby.
Both passengers were taken to the hospital after the crash, both injured at the time. Alicia Ashby, 30, died from her injuries at the hospital. The other woman is still in the hospital, according to YPD.
The driver was booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run and vehicular homicide charges, according to YPD. Anyone with information about the crash should contact Officer Jim Yates at 509-575-6246, as the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.