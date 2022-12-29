BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29.
There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The driver was reportedly alright after the crash.
The BCSO is reminding drivers that it is still icy out and that speeds should be decreased and stopping distances should be increased.
