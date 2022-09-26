RICHLAND, Wash. — In honor of National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers, home care company Nuclear Care Partners (NCP) is hosting an event to recognize nuclear workers and thank them for their service. On October 27, NCP’s local benefits specialist Nelly De La Mora will host the celebration at Kagen Coffee and Crepes from 3 to 7 p.m.
Former atomic workers will receive a free commemorative pin and t-shirt. Anyone who is sick should stay home, but can call 509-420-5224 to have the complimentary gear mailed to them.
“For many years, the scope of the sacrifices made by atomic workers had largely gone unrecognized,” said the NCP press release. “And, while our nation enjoyed the freedoms afforded by these efforts, the effects of working with nuclear materials and being exposed to various chemicals, toxins, and hazards had a significant cost in the health of these nuclear workers.”
Kagen Coffee and Crepes is located at 270 Williams Boulevard in Richland.
“Thank You to all of the Atomic Heroes who boldly served our nation,” said the press release. “It is a privilege to serve and honor you as a part of the National Day of Remembrance.”
