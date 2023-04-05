Recruiting
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University will be hosting a career fair for job seekers throughout the Yakima Valley on Thursday, April 13.

The career fair will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Smith Family Hall in the Arts and Science Center on Heritage's Campus.

The fair is free and open to the public with representatives from 25 companies on-site to meet with prospective employees according to a press release from Heritage.

Attendees of the job fair can also learn about graduate programs at Washington Colleges and Universities and Heritage's student affairs department will run a free headshot booth where people can get professional photos to help with their job search according to today's press release.

Organizations represented at Heritage Career Fair 2023:

  • AgWest Farm Credit
  • Astria Health
  • Catholic Charities
  • Community Health of Central Washington
  • Comprehensive Healthcare
  • Costco
  • EPIC
  • DSHS
  • Inspire Development Centers
  • Kent School District
  • Multicare Yakima Memorial
  • People for People
  • Prestige Care
  • Suncomm
  • Tree Top
  • Toppenish School District
  • Triumph Treatment Services
  • Wapato Police Department
  • Wapato School District
  • Washington State Patrol
  • Yakima Chief Hops
  • Yakima County Department of Corrections
  • Yakima Neighborhood Health Services
  • Yakima Police Department
  • Yakima School District
  • Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
  • WorkSource