TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University will be hosting a career fair for job seekers throughout the Yakima Valley on Thursday, April 13.
The career fair will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Smith Family Hall in the Arts and Science Center on Heritage's Campus.
The fair is free and open to the public with representatives from 25 companies on-site to meet with prospective employees according to a press release from Heritage.
Attendees of the job fair can also learn about graduate programs at Washington Colleges and Universities and Heritage's student affairs department will run a free headshot booth where people can get professional photos to help with their job search according to today's press release.
Organizations represented at Heritage Career Fair 2023:
- AgWest Farm Credit
- Astria Health
- Catholic Charities
- Community Health of Central Washington
- Comprehensive Healthcare
- Costco
- EPIC
- DSHS
- Inspire Development Centers
- Kent School District
- Multicare Yakima Memorial
- People for People
- Prestige Care
- Suncomm
- Tree Top
- Toppenish School District
- Triumph Treatment Services
- Wapato Police Department
- Wapato School District
- Washington State Patrol
- Yakima Chief Hops
- Yakima County Department of Corrections
- Yakima Neighborhood Health Services
- Yakima Police Department
- Yakima School District
- Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
- WorkSource
