KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The first-ever Tri-Cities Regional Career Signing Day was held June 16 at the Three Rivers Convention Center to celebrate students entering the workforce following graduation. The event is through the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Inland Northwest Association of General Contractors and Educational Service District 123.
Rather than heading to college or the military, the students honored at the event have committed to employers that offer a great living wage, benefits and the potential to advance. Participating organizations included Bruce Inc., Tire Factory, Western State Equipment Co., RDO Equipment and more.
