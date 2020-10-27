CARES Utility Assistance Grant Now Available for City of Pasco Utility Customers

PASCO, WA - In its Regular Meeting of October 19, the Pasco City Council authorized the allocation of $400,000 of federal CARES money for relief for City utility customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Pasco CARES Utility Assistance Grant helps with payments for City utility customer households impacted by COVID-19 that require assistance towards meeting their financial obligations related to eligible past-due City utility bills. The grant will provide payment for 1 to 6 months of eligible past due utility bills. The requirements are:
- Applicant’s property must be physically located within City limits.
- Applicant must be a City of Pasco utility account holder with the account in their name. The primary utility account holder must submit and sign the application to be eligible.
- Renters are eligible only if the account is in their name.
- Applicant must be delinquent on your City utility account for over 30 days as of October 1, 2020.
- Applicant must certify they are a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, or the applicant is otherwise lawfully present in the United States according to federal law.
- Applicant must certify that their financial need is a result of COVID-19 and require assistance to pay their eligible, past-due City of Pasco utility bills.
Completed applications and all required documentation must be received and in City Hall no later than November 30 by noon. There are multiple submission options; the preferred route is via the City’s website at www.pasco-wa.gov/utilitycares, or customers can call (509) 543-5712.