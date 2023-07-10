HINES, Ore.- The Bureau of Land Management is looking to fill a short-term host caregiver position at Riddle Brothers Ranch from August 7-31.
"Caretakers are an important part of our ability to serve the public," said Kyle Wanner, BLM Burns District Assistant Field Manager.
The Riddle Brothers Ranch is located about 80 miles from Burns, Oregon, in the heart of Steens Mountain in southeast Oregon. The Caretaker Cabin provides lodging for two and rests on the edge of the Little Blitzen River.
The cabin has a bed, electricity, running water, a refrigerator-freezer and a cooking stove with oven according to the BLM. Cellular service is intermittent, but reachable within two miles, and a BLM radio is provided for emergency communication.
"At the ranch, caretakers live on site and interact with travelers," Wanner said. "They may provide directions, share history of the site and structures, or offer details on nearby recreation activities. Caretakers also keep an eye on the historic buildings and artifacts."
Anyone interested in applying for the caretaker position is encouraged to contact Tara Thissell at (541) 573-4400.
