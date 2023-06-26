PASCO, Wash.- Two cars have crashed into the Botanos Locas El Solesito restaurant on 10th and Lewis.
Pasco Police and emergency personnel are currently on the scene and a NonStop Local staff member is on the way to cover the crash.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
