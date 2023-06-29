PASCO, Wash.- Pasco firefighters are inviting people to join them and other regional departments at a blood drive.
According to a Facebook post, #CarterStrong Blood Drive is being held in honor of a Pasco Fire member's son who received multiple units of blood after being involved in an accident.
This event will be held July 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1011 E Ainsworth Ave. (Pasco Fire Training Center).
To sign up, visit the American Red Cross Blood Services website, enter Pasco's zip code (99301) and choose a time on July 3.
