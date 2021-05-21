Carvana car buying and selling app is now available in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Carvana is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless delivery of their used vehicles to your home to Yakima area residents.
Carvana is a e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars all over the United States. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale to purchase, trade in, and sell their current vehicle to Carvana.
Carvana also offers a seven-day return policy on all vehicles. This upgrade to the traditional test-drive allows customers to live with their vehicle for a whole week, ensuring there’s time to see how it fits all the camping gear before a trip up to Mount Rainier, or simply test out how it handles the open road between Yakima’s sprawling orchards.
“As we continue our debut across the state of Washington, we look forward to being able to offer Yakima residents a great selection of vehicles at great prices,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.