KENNEWICK, Wash.-Fire crews from around the area responded to a fire at the Cascade Building in downtown Kennewick around 2:11 a.m. on August 4.
According to Mike Barnett, Battalion Chief with Kennewick Fire, crews from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 2, as well as the Pasco, Kennewick and Richland Fire Departments responded to the fire on N. Cascade and Kennewick Ave.
The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the Cascade Building and firefighters gained access from a nearby building according to a press release from the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD).
The second floor was unstable due to the fire and the building was still under construction following a fire in February of 2022, so a second alarm response was dispatched to the scene.
Fire crews gained access to the second floor through the roof and ultimately put the fire out.
The fire is now out and no injuries were reported according to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Heffner. KFD's Fire Investigation team has determined that the fire was "suspicious" in nature according to a press release on the blaze after finding an unsecured door and a ladder to the second floor.
