WASHINGTON - The Enbridge pipeline explosion in British Columbia from last October is causing gas bills to rise here in the Pacific Northwest.

At the beginning of this month Cascade Natural Gas increased their prices by 9%. That's about $4 a customer. This is a temporary increase that customers will see over the next three years.

The Enbridge pipeline connects to the Northwest pipeline, which is for the areas around Seattle and Portland.

Cascade Natural Gas filed for a rate increase to recover the gas cost increases that they were exposed to primarily during November, December and January this last winter season.

In addition, the company also filed for a general rate increase at the end of March which customers can expect to see in about a year.

This will be a 5% increase which is about $2.83. This is the sixth rate increase Cascade Natural Gas has done over the last 30 years.

Mike Parvinen, Director of Regulatory Affairs, says there is a chance that these rate increases will become more typical in the coming years while the company works to replace old infrastructure that is coming to the end of its life.

The company has customers scattered across Washington state, serving about 250,000 customers with many coming from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area.