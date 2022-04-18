GRANT COUNTY, Wash. —
Cascade Organic Flour donated almost two full truckloads of organic whole wheat flour to 2nd Harvest in Spokane. The two semis picked up over 27 tons of the flour from the company mill/warehouse in Royal City.
The flour was packaged in five pound bags, meaning around 15,000 bags were donated. 2nd Harvest says the flour will be distributed to food banks across eastern Washington.
“Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to donate nearly fifteen thousand (15,000) 5 lb. bags our Organic Whole Wheat Flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know that it is very much needed, and wanted to do something proactive during this Easter Season to help those in need," said CEO and owner, Justin Brown.
