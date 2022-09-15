SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
The State of Washington has dismissed its case without prejudice against the juvenile suspect in the Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside that injured five people on May, 6, 2022.
According to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, the case is being dismissed because the only witness in the case has moved to California and does not want to voluntarily return.
By dismissing the case without prejudice the state may refile in the future if the witness or more evidence become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.