Cash assistance programs increase grants supporting low-income Washingtonians 65+, blind or disabled

OLYMPIA, Wash.-
As of September 1, 2022, people 65+, blind or disabled will begin seeing an increase in the amount of money they receive.
The program for low-income Washingtonians increased the monthly payment from $197 to $417 for single individuals. For married couples, the change is from $248 to $528.
The change comes after the Department of Social and Health Services requested to better support people 65 and older, blind or disabled. This ensures the program's payment aligns with other state assistance programs.
The increase in funding comes with support from the state's 2022 supplemental operating budget.
The program is best known as ABD and provides cash grants and referral to the Housing and Essential Needs Programs to those eligible. This includes people who are likely to meet requirements for Supplemental Security Income disability criteria based on the past 12 months.
People who qualify for ABD also apply for Federal SSI benefits.
The increase to ABD benefits is the first since 2011 after reducing the amount from $339 to $197 because of budget cuts.
Often those part of the ABD program live the furthest in Washington's communities and could continue to do so with the increase.
Washingtonians dependent on the ABD program for income are expected to receive a max payment of $417 per month. That's about $5,000 a year and approximately 37% of the Federal Poverty Level.
Recipients who transition to federal SSI disability benefits will get a payment of $841 per month, or $10,000 a year, which is about 74% of the Federal Poverty Level.
These dollar amounts however, don't meet the standard cost of living in the state of Washington.
Washingtonians with disabilities and living on the fixed income are struggling to meet basic needs. Last year, nearly 1/3 of ABD Recipients were experiencing homelessness and more than half had a mental health disability.
To learn more about ABD grant qualifications and to apply, visit washingtonconnection.org, visit a local DSHS Community Services Office or call 877–501–2233.
