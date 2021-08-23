KENNEWICK, WA-
According to Officer Contreras with Kennewick Police Department, there have been numerous catalytic converter thefts in our area.
"Just this years we've had as a city itself, in the City of Kennewick, we've had about 80 catalytic converter thefts. I believe that in the Tri-Cities area we've had just right around 200," sad Contreras.
It's happening at homes and businesses and can happen anytime your car is out in the open.
Ben Gatewood is the Owner of Meyers Auto Tech and they had their catalytic converter stolen out of their shop truck about a month ago.
"Then around that time, we had 4 or 5 people call and say they had theirs stolen out of their truck," said Gatewood.
The catalytic converters are located toward the front of the vehicle on the underside, usually near the front wheels. Gatewood says usually your car will sound louder than normal if your catalytic converter is missing.
"You notice as soon as you start it up. It's really loud. Normally you start your car and you're used to hearing it, you're like ok that sounds good but if you've ever been to the demolition derby or racecars---it sounds like a racecar, chances are it's just been stolen," said Gatewood.
The best thing to do is park your car in a garage but there are anti-theft devices you can purchase as well and it doesn't hurt to have some kind of video surveillance.
"The motivator is the money. There are some precious metals such as rhodium and platinum in them," said Contreras.
If it's too late for you and you discover your catalytic converter is gone, take these steps. First, call the police. Then get it looked at by a mechanic.
"It'll still run you can still get it to a shop but ideally you'd want to tow it because that exhaust is going right underneath the car and you don't want it going into the car while driving it," said Gatewood.