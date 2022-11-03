SEATTLE, Wash.-
The Washington State Catholic Conference, comprised of the 5 Bishops of Washington, released a statement calling for a holistic plan to care for creation and the common good in the lower Snake River region.
Archbishop Paul D. Etienne read the statement on October, 30, at the International Indigenous Salmon Seas Symposium in Seattle.
According to a Washington State Catholic Conference (WSCC) press release any plan regarding the Snake River should serve the common good, care for creation, and take into account the treaties and rights of the Original Peoples of Washington and those who live and work in the lower Snake River region.
The full statement from the Bishops is available to the public.
