Pasco, WA - A new housing development is coming to Pasco, called the 'Pasco Haven'.
It's set to have 60 units with a mixture of single bedroom and studio layouts and will provide permanent supportive housing for homeless individuals.
Pasco Haven will have on-site support services such as:
- Case Management
- Peer Support
- Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counseling and Treatment
- Access to primary health care
- Adult education and employment readiness programs
- food prep and nutrition classes
- Support Groups
- and Community Events
It's the first affordable housing unit of it's kind in Pasco city limits and will provide long-term housing options for its residents.
The goal is to help residents heal from past traumas, chronic homelessness and provide the safe affordable housing. The units will average a price of $196.
Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is leading the project and working alongside the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health and the Benton Franklin County Continuum of Care (CoC) to help provide more services.
However, one concern from neighboring businesses was the possibility of an uptick in crime rates.
The Outside Sales Manager for NW Construction Supply says he understands the fears, but he also understands the impacts of the community.
"East Pasco is looking to revitalize. I think it's one of the last places to revitalize in the Tri-Cities," says Miles Julison from NW Construction Supply.
He hopes the residents will grow with the community as the city grows around the housing center.
Catholic Charities says construction on the project is expected to begin in the next eight weeks and should be completed within the year.