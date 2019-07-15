PASCO, WA - Catholic Charities Eastern Washington is considering building a 50-unit supportive housing building for chronic homeless in Pasco.
This supportive housing would serve the most vulnerable homeless individuals.
Catholic Charities is teaming up with Pasco Hotspotters and local organizations to bring the housing to Pasco. The housing would be for individuals who have qualifying disabilities or have been homeless for more than a year. These factors would be determined by a coordinated intake system.
"It means that there is an assessment tool that identifies those individuals that have the highest levels of need. That tool is generally used uniformally across the community," said Mallahan.
They still do not have the funding for the building nor a site finalized, but these are in the works.
Catholic Charities says it will actually save community members money.
"Chronic homeless individuals are housed and they require less emergency service response, less hospitalizations and calls for service," says Jonathan Mallahan, VP of Housing, Catholic Charities of Eastern WA.
There is this same type of supportive housing in Spokane and Walla Walla, which Catholic Charities is expanding on right now.
Supportive housing is low-barrier, meaning it's housing without condition. If a person is struggling with substance abuse or anything else, they can live there.
These units will have integrated services on-site. Those include behavioral health, substance disorder treatment, peer supports, case managers and access to health care.
Mallahan says, "it's all so they can improve their wellness."