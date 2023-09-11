YAKIMA, Wash.- Catholic Charities will be hosting a free public resource fair on Saturday, September 16.
More than 40 booths from Catholic Charities and other partner organizations will be at the event to answer questions about available services.
There will also be free food, music, and family-friendly activities at the event.
The resource fair will be held on the Catholic Charities South lawn at 5301 Tieton Drive from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.
