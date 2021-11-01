CATS the musical in Kennewick has been canceled due to "unforeseen technical difficulties"

KENNEWICK, WA - CATS the musical at the Retter & Co. Theatre in the Toyota Center that was scheduled for Monday, November 1st, has been canceled by Nederlander National Markets and the Toyota Center due to "unforeseen technical difficulties".
The Toyota Center says tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
"If you are a season subscriber, or purchased through Ticketmaster.com, or by phone the tickets will automatically be refunded to the same method of payment. Refunds will automatically be issued from Ticketmaster starting Monday, November 1. Refunds will be visible on your statement in 7-10 business days."
If you have received tickets through our on-air giveaway, you will be contacted today.