YAKIMA, Wash.-
The annual Yakima River Canyon cattle drive is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cattle drive starts near the Roza recreational site and will cover six miles through the canyon to the Eaton Ranch. The drive will take up one whole lane of SR 821 through the canyon.
The Washington Department of Transportation is advising drivers through the canyon to expect long delays and recommends that anyone traveling in the area take I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg to avoid delays.
