KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: August 30, 2023 4:12 p.m. According to a press release sent out by Kennewick Fire Department today, The cause of the Bob Olson Parkway fire is still under investigation
According to KFD, On August 29, at 12:42 p.m. Fire crews from KFD responded to a natural cover fire along the Bob Olson Parkway.
Callers reported seeing burning grass.
When the first KFD crew arrived it was noted that due to moderate winds in the area, the fire was spreading.
Due to low visibility caused by smoke, the incident commander decided to close Bob Olson Parkway between Sherman and 15th place.
Access to the fire was limited. The fire was burning brush and vegetation on an undeveloped property.
The incident commander requested support from off-road capable firefighting apparatus.
According to KFD, the fire was fought very similarly to a forest fire. Crews used hand tools and off-road firefighting vehicles.
A bulldozer was used to create a line around the fire to prevent spread.
the fire grew to an estimated 15 acres.
The fire was 100% contained by 3:19 p.m.
A fire crew remained on-scene past midnight to mop up hot spots.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.
The Kennewick Police and Public Works Departments, Benton Co. Fire Districts #1, #2, and #4, Franklin Co. Fire District #3, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, and the Benton Public Utility District all responded to the fire to assist KFD.
August 29, 5:47 p.m. According to Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael, Bob Olson Parkway is now open.
The fire is currently fully contained.
Crews will remain on scene to mop up according to Michael.
The fire is estimated to have grown between 10 and 15 acres.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Bob Olson Parkway is currently closed in both directions from W. 15th place to 24th due to a fire burning on the south side of the road.
Currently, no structures are threatened by the fire according to Cody Albertin with the Kennewick Police. There is no estimated timetable for when the road will be reopened.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate and timely information as we receive it.
