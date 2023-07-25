YAKIMA, Wash.- The official causes of death from a gun-related incident that happened on July 21 in Yakima are now known following autopsies on July 23.
According to the Yakima County Coroner's Office 14-year-old Benjamin Enciso died from an accidental gunshot wound to the head and a 15-year-old female reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24-hour support for anyone who may need it.
