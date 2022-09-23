KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82.
Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building.
The wildfire burned about 70 acres and was put out in about an hour.
According to a Kennewick Fire Department news release, residents along Southridge Blvd and W. 41st Ave were evacuated as a precaution, and crews successfully prevented the fire from reaching the neighborhood.
The Kennewick Fire Department responded to the commercial structure fire at CentiMark Roofing at 4822 Southridge Blvd.
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael says that this fire was not out until around 9:30 p.m.
Fire crews needed the assistance of a track hoe to knock down sections of the building, so they could access the fire. Firefighters worked throughout the night and will remain on scene for most of the day monitoring hot spots.
Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris was requested to determine the cause of the fire.
According to today's press release, the cause was determined to be carbon from buildup in the exhaust system of a commercial truck on I-82.
Carbon evidence was collected at the scene, but the responsible truck was not located.
