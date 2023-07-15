UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.-

UPDATE 9:11 p.m.: According to the Oregon Department of Forestry - Northeast Oregon District, the fire is burning approximately 100 acres in a wheat stubble field five miles east of Mission.

Aircraft are helping with containment.

Resources from several fire departments and agencies are on scene, including Bureau of Indian Affairs, East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, and the Department of Forestry.

The Department of Forestry asks the public to avoid the area as crews work to gain control of the fire.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

According to the Pendleton Fire Department, a field fire is currently burning on Cayuse Road to the east of Pendleton.

The fire is under management by Umatilla Tribal Fire with help from PFD.

Official information is limited at this time. There is no estimate on acreage, cause or containment status.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.