CBC and WSU Tri-Cities host virtual Mid-Columbia Career Fair

PASCO, WA – Columbia Basin College Career Services, WorkSource, and WSU Tri-Cities are joining forces for the Virtual Mid-Columbia Career Fair, Tuesday, March 9th from 10am to 2pm.
A wide variety of employers and employment opportunities will be available at the free event. The list of employers includes PNNL, the Dept. of Ecology, Lourdes Health, Lamb Weston, PSSI, Aerotek, Washington River Protection Solutions, and many more.
Participants connect from the comfort of their own home via computer, smartphone or tablet. After signing in, participants will be able to explore the available information and opportunities, and participate in 1-on-1 text-based chats with representatives from participating organizations.
To register, visit this link.