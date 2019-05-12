PASCO, WA- Ali Martineau is a freshman women's basketball player at Columbia Basin College. For the past four years she has been hosting a basketball camp for kids with developmental delays called Everyone Can Play in Burbank. Even though she now plays for CBC and no longer Columbia in Burbank, she didn't want the camp to end.

"I just wanted to keep it going so that the kids who have done it before they really like it so they can come back each year," said Martineau.

The camp allowed kids to go through dribbling, shooting and defensive drills. Martineau makes it a point to teach these kids the fundamentals of the game of basketball.

"I want to share my love for the game and I want to give everyone a chance to have an opportunity like this to go to a clinic," said Martineau.