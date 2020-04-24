KENNEWICK, WA - Message on behalf of CBC President, Dr. Rebekah Woods: Greetings CBC Students,

I hope your first few weeks of spring quarter are going well and that you are settling into a new routine. While we may be doing a lot less physical travel right now, I know that you are covering a tremendous amount of ground when it comes to the pursuit of your academic goals. I know this has not been easy—for any of us, myself included—but please stay the course as you navigate new territory. Perseverance is a beautiful thing. I look forward to the day when we can replace virtual greetings with real ones. Remember, your success is our top priority, now and always.

As CBC plans for the immediate future, I want to make sure you are aware of some important updates.

As a College, we continue to follow Governor Inslee’s directives and prepare for changes to those directives as swiftly as possible. The updates below reflect our most recent planning efforts as of today—keeping in mind, of course, that changes are occurring rapidly.

Online Learning Continuing through Summer and Fall Quarters

We are not certain at this time if the “Stay Home Stay Healthy” directive will be lifted on May 4, but what we do know is that life will not be returning to normal any time soon. When we are cleared to return to campus, our return will be slow and measured. We will follow strict social distancing practices as well as implement new protocols for the health and safety of our campus community. Until there is a COVID-19 vaccine available, experts say that such measures are the only way to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.

For the health and safety of our students and employees, we have made the decision to extend online learning through both the summer and fall quarters. I recognize that for some of you, this may be a disappointment, and we understand your frustrations. Below I have provided several reasons for this extension:

When we are allowed to return to campus, we do not have classrooms large enough to accommodate the current class capacity of students while incorporating the 6-foot social distancing standards;

We want to minimize the opportunity for someone being on campus who may be asymptomatic, but unknowingly contagious. If they later get sick, all individuals they have been in close contact with will need to self-quarantine for fourteen days. If that happens, it could results in shutting down classes or departments causing further disruption to everyone’s class schedules; and

We want to provide all of our students, faculty, and staff some stability amidst all the uncertainty right now. One of the ways we are doing that is to make decisions as soon as possible that are in your best interests. This limits the need to react quickly to a new order in the future which might cause further disruption to your education. Making the decision now allows you the opportunity to plan as needed for the summer and fall quarters.

We are still hopeful that courses with labs and other classes better served by being on campus will be able to return soon, following strict social distancing measures as noted above. If so, those classes would be able to continue with on-campus instruction in summer with some potential modifications. We will let you know as soon as possible about which classes will be moving back to campus once the “Stay Home Stay Healthy” directive is lifted or modified by our Governor.

Our administrators in Instruction are currently working on updating the schedule to reflect these changes so that you’re aware of correct scheduling and expectations as soon as possible. The schedule is set to release on May 8, with registration for both summer and fall beginning on May 18.

Online Directed Self-Placement Now Available

A new, free, online Directed Self-Placement option is now available remotely from our Assessment Center COVID-19 Placement Options webpage. Complete this simple self-placement anywhere, anytime, to determine in which English and math courses you should enroll for summer and fall quarters. You can still determine placement through a variety of other methods as well. Visit the Assessment Center website for more information.

Commencement Ceremony

After careful consideration of the risks associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and input received from a survey of this year’s graduates, we made the difficult decision to cancel our in-person commencement ceremony and will instead be hosting a virtual celebration. All 2019-20 graduates are invited to participate in our 2021 ceremony, if they wish to do so, and will also receive a celebration package which includes their tassel, diploma cover, a letter from me, the President, and a graduation gift.

Canceling in-person commencement was not an easy decision for us to make. Each year, we excitedly await the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating students. This is one of my favorite days of the year. Although the announcement may come as a disappointment to some, we feel compelled to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff, their loved ones, and our entire campus community.

The virtual celebration will occur at our regularly scheduled date and time, June 19, at 7 pm. It will also be available for viewing after that date. Look for more details about the event soon on our graduation webpage and social media.

The altered format of our commencement event does not detract in any way from our incredible Class of 2020. Graduating from college in the midst of a pandemic is a truly remarkable accomplishment, and we are so proud of each and every graduate!

Food Pantry

The CBC Food Pantry remains open with limited hours. You can access the Food Pantry on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 am to noon and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4 pm. Please enter the main campus at the 20th Avenue entrance, park in the A Building Parking Lot (directly across from the Red Lion Hotel), and enter the H building through the main south lower HUB doors. Please bring your CBC Student ID card and remain at least six feet from others at all times.

If you are unable to visit the Food Pantry during the scheduled hours or are unable to come to campus at all, please emailcbcfoodpantry@columbiabasin.edu. We are happy to work with you to get you what you need.

Student Emergency Relief Funds Available

I announced last week that funding is available through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which is meant to help students who are presented with expenses due to the COVID-19 virus—no matter how large or small. These funds, which will not require repayment, are intended to cover costs that might disrupt your education such as childcare, course materials, housing/rent, food/groceries, tuition, utilities, healthcare, and technology. Please complete the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund application—it only takes a few minutes. Due to the large amount of application submissions, please expect 10 business days for a response. Thank you for your patience.