PASCO, Wash.-
The University of Washington is pausing operations at the CBC COVID-19 test site due to the low-volume of clients and decreased demand.
"In January 2022 we were seeing more than 1,000 patients a day at our testing site and in the last couple of weeks, the number of patients for several days has been in the single digits," UW Medicine said in a statement announcing the closure.
According to a Benton-Franklin Health District news release, the last day of operation at the test site will be Tuesday, November, 22.
Confirmed COVID case rates continue to decrease in the Tri-Cities and at-home tests continue to be available.
Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens will continue to offer free COVID tests if customers request them.
Every household in Washington can also continue to get free COVID tests through the Washington Department of Health's Say Yes! COVID Test site.
According to UW Medicine the CBC test site can be re-established quickly if numbers spike or the need arises.
