CBC encouraging students to stop smoking

PASCO, WA - The Great American Smokeout is an opportunity for the Columbia Basin College community to come together and inspire individuals to use this date to make a plan to quit tobacco.

The event not only challenged people to stop using tobacco, but helped individuals learn about the many tools available to help them quit and stay quit.

The event was a way to bring awareness of the dangers of tobacco use.

It showed those who want to quit smoking that there is help available. For example, there is a number people can text at any time in case they need help. You can text "Quit" to 706-222-QUIT. CBC also has "Quit kits" that students can use as motivation or reminders.

The event was held as a way to help everyone out there who needed it. Ann Wright, Human Resources Consultant at CBC, says making a change to people's lives is a rewarding experience. "We've had people that say I want to quit tobacco or I have quit a few months ago and they still make a pledge to document their quit date.so we have them fill out a pledge card and then they keep that card as a reminder." A reminder to quit an addiction.

The Great American Smokeout at CBC also encouraged those who don't smoke, to quit something they use or do on a daily basis that negatively affects their health.