PASCO, Wash.-
Columbia Basin College (CBC), has been awarded a $3 million Title V Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Grant.
According to a CBC press release, the Department of Education funded grant of $3 million over five years will focus on increasing diverse students' retention and improving academic, social, and emotional success, from enrollment through graduation.
"As an HSI, CBC is committed to educational access for all students and creating a pathway for social mobility in life," said Dr. Michael Lee, Vice President for Instruction.
The grant will fund an equity center, faculty development, course and curriculum redesign, and the evidence-based completion coaching model will be expanded.
"Focusing on Hispanic, low-income and underrepresented student success outcomes through increased training will give our students a better opportunity for success," said Cheryl Holden, Vice President for Student Services.
