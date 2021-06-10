CBC honors first grads of new career readiness program

PASCO, WA – The first group of students who have completed a new career readiness program at Columbia Basin College will be honored Friday in a drive-thru completion ceremony.
The college considers the launch of their Hawk Career Readiness program to be a big success, and they expect up to 95 students to take part in the ceremony.
The program is geared towards building career skills, from choosing a career, to goal-setting, to developing personal workplace and relationship skills. Students work in a self-directed fashion online, earning “badges” in ten areas of career readiness competency.
The program has received significant support from the local credit union STCU. “It reinforces local talent,” says Elizabeth Burtner, STCU Community Development Manager. “(It’s) training kids up to get jobs and support our local communities and stay here and raise their families here and their kids go to school here. It’s a win altogether for us.”
The completion ceremony takes place Friday, June 11 from 11am to 1pm, on the CBC Pasco Campus.
Spaces in the program are limited. All applications will be reviewed every first and third Friday of the month. Selected candidates will be notified as space becomes available. To learn more, or to apply to the Hawk Career Readiness program, visit CBC’s website, call 509-547-0511, or email careerservices@columbiabasin.edu.