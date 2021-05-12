CBC names new competition court “Holden Court” in honor of local coaching legend

PASCO, WA - At Monday night’s meeting of the CBC Board of Trustees, the board decided to name the competition court at our under-construction Student Recreation Center “Holden Court,” in honor of local coaching legend Cheryl Holden.
Holden, who was raised in Zillah, coached CBC’s women’s basketball teams from 2001 through 2014. During this time, CBC claimed four conference championships in women’s basketball.
Holden is currently CBC’s Vice President for Student Services.
CBC’s new Student Recreation Center is an 80,000 square foot project slated for completion in 2022, on the college’s Pasco campus. Construction is by Lydig Construction, design by RGU Architecture.